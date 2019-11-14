Poarch Band of Creek Indians Propose New Gambling Plan in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians released its comprehensive plan for gaming legislation in Alabama.

The proposed plan would include a clean, traditional lottery and two additional hotels/casinos with unlimited gaming. It also includes a one-time $225 million payment to the state for exclusive gaming rights.

Under the plan, the Tribe would also share some of its gaming revenue with the state. The Tribe calls it a winning proposal for Alabama, estimating the plan would provide more than $1 billion in revenue after the first year.

Governor Ivey’s Press Secretary Gina Maiola released a statement Thursday morning regarding the proposed gaming legislation.

“The governor, as she has previously stated, is open to Alabama having a clean lottery,” says Maiola. “This proposal goes further and would need to be thoroughly discussed and fully vetted. Ultimately, this is a question for the Legislature, but the governor is open to hearing any recommendations.”

You can read more about the plan here: https://www.winningforalabama.com/winning