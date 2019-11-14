Poarch Band of Creek Indians Propose New Gambling Plan in Alabama

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians released its comprehensive plan for gaming legislation in Alabama.

The proposed plan would include a clean, traditional lottery and two additional hotels/casinos with unlimited gaming. It also includes a one-time $225 million payment to the state for exclusive gaming rights.

Under the plan, the Tribe would also share some of its gaming revenue with the state. The Tribe calls it a winning proposal for Alabama, estimating the plan would provide more than $1 billion in revenue after the first year.

Governor Ivey’s Press Secretary Gina Maiola released a statement Thursday morning regarding the proposed gaming legislation.

“The governor, as she has previously stated, is open to Alabama having a clean lottery,” says Maiola. “This proposal goes further and would need to be thoroughly discussed and fully vetted. Ultimately, this is a question for the Legislature, but the governor is open to hearing any recommendations.”

You can read more about the plan here: https://www.winningforalabama.com/winning

Categories: Montgomery, News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts