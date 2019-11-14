Prattville Bus Driver Accused of Putting Child Off Bus, Arrested on Misdemeanor Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Prattville school bus driver accused of kicking a child off the bus and driving away has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

According to reports, Bradley Michael All, 48, turned himself in to the Autauga Metro Jail on Monday afternoon.

Tonya Tucker says her 8-year-old son told her he got into an argument with another child on the bus the morning of November 5. The boy said All told him he wasn’t going to be riding the bus that day. He then turned the vehicle around and dropped the boy off at his bus stop.

Prattville police are investigating, and Autauga County School Superintendent Spence Agee says the district is conducting an internal investigation.

The case is in juvenile court and any court action won’t be open to the public.

