Senator Doug Jones on Impeachment Inquiry, “it’s too soon to assume where it may lead.”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Senator Doug Jones was in the Capitol City Thursday addressing a law conference at the MPAC.

We caught up with the Alabama Senator to get his thoughts on the current public hearings related to the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Jones says he believes the House of Representatives did the right thing by holding a public hearing in the impeachment inquiry, but he say’s its too soon to assume where the investigation may lead.

More than 13 million Americans tuned in Wednesday to watch the House Committee on Intelligence question witnesses in the public hearing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the presidents actions with Ukraine are evidence that he committed treason, an impeachable offense. The president has called the impeachment inquiry and “impeachment hoax.”

Senator Jones didn’t say exactly what the thought about the testimonies so far in the public hearing, but he did say that if articles of impeachment are brought against the president, the Senate is prepared to conduct a full trial according to Senate rules.

“I think it is premature to say what ultimately it might show, and then that’s going to be up to the House of Representatives to determine,” Jones said on Thursday.

During a campaign rally in Louisiana on Thursday night, President Donald Trump said he didn’t need help fro Ukraine to beat Joe Biden.

It was his first really since public hearings in the inquiry began.