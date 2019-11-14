Troy Parents Arrested for Chemical Endangerment of an Infant

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two parents from Troy were arrested Wednesday for chemical endangerment of a child.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr says 36-year-old William Ray Oliver and 24-year-old Taylor Rose Spurlock, both of Troy, were taken into custody for warrants related to the incident involving an infant in August.

Chief Barr says the infant was less than a year old at the time of exposure and tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines. Oliver and Spurlock are both the biological parents of the child.

The child was removed from the home in August and taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment of his injuries.

The child remains in protective custody at this time.

Both Oliver and Spurlock are currently in the Pike County Jail on $7500 bond each.