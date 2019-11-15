Auburn Student Missing Since August Found Dead, Foul Play Not Suspected

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Auburn University student who was reported missing was found dead on Sunday, November 10th.

Auburn police say 22-year-old Chi-Kai Lai, an Asian student enrolled at the university, was found in an out-building in the 500 block of Southview Drive. Authorities say it looks like Lai has been living in that building.

Lai was reported missing on August 19th. Police say, despite that, Lai had only been dead for a couple days before he was found.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

