Bo Bikes Bama Set for April 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

The annual charity bike ride supporting the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund is now set for April 2020.

Officials with Bo Bikes Bama announced Friday morning that cyclists from across the country will join legendary athlete Bo Jackson in Auburn on April 25, 2020.

This is the ninth year for the annual ride, which has raised nearly $2 million.

“I started Bo Bikes Bama to help Alabama recover from the devastating tornadoes in 2011,” Jackson said. “Mother nature continues to remind us, as we saw in Lee County this year, that our work to keep Alabamians safe from storms is as important as ever. By joining me on this ride or donating to our cause, you can help communities throughout the state prepare for future disasters.”

In addition to recovery efforts, funds from GERF have been responsible for the construction of 68 safe rooms, 10 emergency warning sirens, and emergency generators for volunteer fire departments. These safe rooms provide shelter to 7,700 Alabamians who previously had no place to hide from natural disasters.

Registration and fundraising will open to the public on January 15, 2020. Cyclists can choose between a 20 or 60-mile ride.

To learn more about Bo Bikes Bama, visit their website: http://www.bobikesbama.com