MPD Investigate Shooting Incident on E. South Blvd.
Montgomery Police are trying to determine where a shooting incident occurred on the city’s south side.
Authorities were called to the scene at the 900 block of E. South Boulevard just before 3:00PM.
There, a female victim was located inside a vehicle with a serious gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Authorities believe the shooting happened elsewhere and they are trying to determine its original location.
No word on any suspects as of now.
Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest on this developing story.