Cloudy, Cool, Wet, And Windy Friday; Clearing Sky And Cold Friday Night

by Ben Lang

It all depends on location late this morning across central and south Alabama. Far western parts of our viewing area are already seeing sunshine, while areas east of I-65/Highway 231 are dealing with clouds, a drizzly rain, and temperatures in the 40s. Its breezy area-wide, with winds out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. Expect the light, drizzly type rain to continue this afternoon and evening, especially for areas east of I-65. Temperatures across the east only warm into the upper 40s to near 50°. Meanwhile, the western half of Alabama sees a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The rain gradually diminishes this evening, with the clouds gradually clearing also. Temperatures look quite chilly for high school football playoff games tonight, with temperatures only in the low to mid 40s between kickoff and the fourth quarter. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 30s with a clear sky by Saturday morning.

Abundant sunshine is the story for the third weekend in a row. The sun warms temperatures back into the upper 50s/low 60s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night looks quite cold though, with lows receding into the mid to upper 30s under a clear sky. Sunday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

There’s still a minuscule chance for rain with the arrival of a weak front Monday, and another weak front Tuesday. There probably won’t be enough available moisture to produce any rain, but we could see more clouds in the sky each day. Monday and Tuesday feature highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday looks like the cooler day of the two. Temperatures trend milder late next week, potentially near or just above 70° next Thursday and Friday. Another front makes a run at Alabama late next week, and that could produce some rain next Friday and Saturday.