J.C. Love, III Named New Montgomery County Probate Judge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey announced she has named J C Love, III to serve as Montgomery County’s Probate Judge. The governor signed Love’s appointment letter Friday.

“J C Love, III has an impressive career, both in his work as an attorney and his involvement in the Montgomery community,” Governor Ivey said. “I’m confident that he will hit the ground running and be able to serve as Montgomery’s next Probate Judge with character, a hard work ethic, and a sense of service. I appreciate his willingness to serve in this role and know he will do a great job.”

Love most recently practiced law and has been an associate at Rushton Stakely, Johnston, & Garret, P.A. since 2013. He has practiced law for 14 years.

Love currently serves as President of the Britton YMCA Board. He is also a member of the Montgomery County Bar Foundation Board.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, cum laude, from Morehouse College in 2001. He later received his Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School in 2004.

He is married to Dr. Porcia Bradford Love, M.D. and they have three children, Caroline Elizabeth, Catherine Grace and James Christopher.

Love’s appointment is effective immediately, and he has been sworn into office.