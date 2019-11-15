MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Sports Injuries + Breakthrough in Vaping Injuries + Cigarettes at All-Time Low

by Samantha Williams

Sports injuries account for 2.7 million emergency room visits each year. That’s according to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics which looked at children and young adults. It found football accounted for about 20% of ER visits for boys, while gymnastics and cheerleading accounted for almost 12% of visits for girls.

Plus, the CDC is now reporting more than 2,000 cases of lung injuries related to vaping… 42 people have died. Last week, the agency announced a potential breakthrough in the outbreak. Investigators found the chemical vitamin E-Acetate in the lung fluid of nearly 30 patients.

Finally, new government data shows 49.1 million adults in the U.S. report they use a tobacco product. Most adults reported using cigarettes, cigars or pipes…with cigarette smoking reaching an all time low.