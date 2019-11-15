Sunshine and Warmer Weather for the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

SOME SUN FOR SOME, CLOUDS FOR OTHERS: Our Friday is starting off cloudy, cold and wet with areas of light rain and drizzle and temps in the 40s. Through the day, the sky should begin to clear over West Alabama which will allow temps to warm into the 50s. To the east, for areas along and east of Interstate 65, clouds will linger all day with areas of rain and colder temperatures with most locations holding in the 40s all day, thanks to a pesky upper-level low over eastern portions of the state.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school playoff games tomorrow night, the weather will be improving with rain ending and a gradually clearing sky with temperatures in the 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A very nice fall weekend ahead for Alabama as both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with more sun than clouds. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s both days, while nights will be fair and cold, with lows in the 30s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tomorrow, Auburn hosts Georgia (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees… falling to near 50 by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11:00a CT kickoff); sunny weather is expected with temperatures rising from near 54 at kickoff, into the upper 50s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: For now, we will maintain the mainly dry forecast for much of next week with fairly seasonable temps. Highs will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s each day, while lows should mainly be in the 40s. Another front could approach the state late in the week around Friday, but for now, this doesn’t look like a big rainmaker for the state.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no signs of any tropical storm formation this week. Hurricane season runs through the end of November, so we will keep an eye on things, but it is rare to see system this time of year.

Have a phenomenal Friday and a wondrous weekend!

Ryan