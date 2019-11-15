Weekend Sunshine !

by Shane Butler

High pressure returns and we go back into a sunny and dry weather pattern just in time for the weekend. Temps will start out chilly in the mid to upper 30s but afternoon highs will manage low to mid 60s. We don’t see any weather issues for your outdoor plans throughout the weekend. On the plains of Auburn, we expect sunny and cool conditions for the game. Around the 2:30pm kickoff, you will see abundant sunshine and temps around 60 degrees. Sunday is looking a bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Next week is looking uneventful weatherwise through Thursday. Temps will actually warm quite a bit with highs hover around 70 degrees late week. Another frontal boundary moves into the region on Friday. This system should give us our next opportunity for some rain.