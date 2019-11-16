Clear & Cold Saturday Night; Mostly Sunny and Mild Sunday

by Ben Lang

It turned out to be a very nice mid-November afternoon across central and south Alabama. Low temperatures fell into the mid and upper 30s this morning, but rebounded into the low and mid 60s this afternoon. Abundant sunshine filled the sky this afternoon, and the looks clear to mostly clear tonight also. This evening, temperatures take a quick plunge to near 50° by 7PM, then gradually fall into the mid 40s by 11PM. Overnight lows stay a touch warmer tonight, generally in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky Sunday, with highs rebounding into the mid and upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Sunday night lows fall to near 40°. There may be some clouds moving through the sky Sunday night through early Monday morning, but these won’t produce any rain.

Monday morning still starts on a mostly sunny to partly cloudy note. The clouds are due to a weak front traveling towards the state from the west, but the front looks very unlikely to produce any rain as it moves through on Monday. However, we could see a partly cloudy sky rather than full sunshine through Monday afternoon. The front may keep temperatures a bit cooler, with highs in the low 60s. Monday night lows fall to around 40°.

Most of the upcoming week looks dry, at least until Friday. Expect somewhere between a mostly sunny and partly cloudy sky each day. Afternoon highs trend up each day. Expect highs generally in the mid 60s Tuesday, upper 60s Wednesday, then low 70s Thursday. Overnight lows trend up too, with mid 40s Tuesday night, upper 40s Wednesday night, and low/mid 50s Thursday night.

Our next chance for rain arrives next Friday ahead of the front. Though confidence is still low at this point, expect at least scattered showers at some point during the day. Even behind the front, showers could continue into next weekend. The Euro brings another system into the area from the northwest, leading to somewhat widespread rain Saturday and even into Sunday. Meanwhile, the GFS holds on to some rain on Saturday, but clears the sky Saturday night/Sunday with a burst of cooler air. Time will tell, but the dry and sunny weekend streak (currently at 3) likely ends next weekend.