Robotics Competition Draws Hundreds of Students to Montgomery’s Brewbaker Tech

by Justin Walker

The annual Vex Robotics Competition at Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School brought over forty middle and high school teams from around the state to Montgomery for the annual competition.

“It’s the second largest in the state- second only to the state championship,” Robotics teacher at Brewbaker Tech Steve Ballard said.

Hundreds of high school students filled the gymnasium-with teams going head-to-head, completing different tasks and putting their robotic skills to the test.

“Their goal this year is Tower Takeover. You are to stack different color cubes in a scoring zone and try to get as high as possible. And then we have towers that you can put a cube in to multiply your scoring in these scoring zones,” Ballard explained.

Julia Fromm is a student at Brewbaker Tech. She says her team has been working on their robot for months.

“It’s a lot of trial and error. We have to figure out what works for us, and what doesn’t work. And when we finally get it what we want it to do, we have to make it better,” Fromm said.

The teams’ ultimate goal is to make it to the state competition, which will be held in Auburn in February 2020. Eight teams from Brewbaker’s State Qualifyer competition will qualify for state. Winners of the state competitions will qualify for World’s, where teams will compete against the best middle and high school robotics teams.

“It would be great again, because I made it to state two times in a row. It would be my third time and I hope I can do it,” Brewbaker Tech’s Chris Johnson said.

“Normally at competitions, we have like sixteen or twenty teams at most. And this is about as big as state, so it’s really crazy seeing all of these people here,” Fromm said.

Brewbaker Tech, Lamp High School, Montgomery Catholic Prepl and Autauga County Tech Center were teams from the River Region that competed in Saturday’s competition.