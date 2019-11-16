Woman Charged with Arson in Chicken House Fire that Killed Nearly 30k Chickens

by Alabama News Network Staff

(Source: Pike County Sheriff's Office)

A Chicago woman has been charged in connection to a fire that destroyed four chicken houses in Pike County.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Tu Thi Do, 62, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in the burning of four Goshen chicken houses. The fire happened on June 2 in the Henderson Community, located off Pike County Road 2239.