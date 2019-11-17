Man Injured in Saturday Night Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

One adult male was injured in a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Alan Burr, at approximately 9:45 p.m. officers received a report of a shooting victim that arrived at Jackson Hospital.

The victim had received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The offense was reported to have occurred in the area of Lower Wetumpka Road within the city limits of Montgomery.

Burr said at this time a crime scene has not been located and there is no description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.