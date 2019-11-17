Mild And Mainly Dry For Several More Days

by Ben Lang

It was a bit more cloudy on Sunday than Saturday, but temperatures as a whole were a little warmer. High temperatures rose into the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday afternoon. Temperatures still drop off quite a bit overnight. This evening looks a little milder than Saturday, with temperatures in the low 50s between 7 and 9PM, before falling into the upper 40s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Monday morning begins on a mostly sunny to partly cloudy note. The clouds are due to a weak front traveling towards the state from the west, but the front looks very unlikely to produce any rain as it moves through on Monday. However, we’ll likely see a mix of sun and clouds rather than full sunshine throughout the day. The front likely keeps temperatures a bit cooler, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday night lows fall to near 40°.

Most of the upcoming week looks dry, at least until Friday. Expect a mostly sunny sky Tuesday and Wednesday, and a partly cloudy sky Thursday. Afternoon highs trend up each day. Expect highs generally in the mid/upper 60s Tuesday, upper 60s/low 70s Wednesday, and widespread low 70s Thursday. Overnight lows trend up too, with mid 40s Tuesday night, upper 40s Wednesday night, and low/mid 50s Thursday night.

Our next chance for rain arrives next Friday ahead of the front. Though confidence is still low at this point, expect at least scattered showers at some point during the day. Rain looks even more widespread Saturday. There’s still a significant model divergence Saturday into Sunday. The Euro keeps temperatures warmer Saturday and Saturday night with a slower front progression. Meanwhile, the GFS is faster, bringing cooler and drier air in Saturday night. Time will tell, but the dry and sunny weekend streak (currently at 3) likely ends next weekend.