Reaction to Alabama Quarterback Tagovailoa’s Injury

by Justin Walker

There were shockwaves sent throughout the college football world over the weekend. News quickly spread that University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would miss the remainder of the season from a hip injury sustained in the second quarter of the Tide’s 38-7 victory over Mississippi State Saturday.

‘We hated that he got injured, we hate it for him, we hate it for his family. I hate it if any player on our team gets injured,” Tide head football coach Nick Saban said in the post-game press conference.

Saban called it a freak injury. It was late in the second quarter, as Tua tried to scramble away from two Mississippi State defenders. He threw the ball away as he was being tackled, but didn’t come up from the turf. The Tide star was helped off the field with a bloody nose and what was determined to be a dislocated hip.

Tua’s injury didn’t appear to have been in connection with an October surgical procedure to repair an injured ankle. But fans still questioned whether Tua should have been in the game.

“You know, I get that, you know, he is probably one of the best players on team. But with that being known, you know, give him more rest time,” football fan Veronica Serrano said.

Alabama News Network asked viewers if they believed Tua should have been playing the game. We received many comments with mixed reaction.

Viewer Veedan Chimehiura said ” As much as Tua wanted to play, I felt that he should have been provided further time to recover from his ankle injury during the last game. Today was no different. Hopefully, he’ll be granted the opportunity to focus on getting better for the remainder of the season.”

Viewer Angelique Dodgen said, “Yes. He was cleared to play and showed no signs of pain or any problems No one can predict injuries…. Just say a prayer for him.”

Tagovailoa was transported to a Birmingham hospital for additional testing. Fans throughout the River Region wanted to wish him a speedy recovery.

“I do wish Alabama a good rest of the season and yes, just take better care of your players,” Serrano said.

According to a statement released by Alabama’s Team Orthopedic Surgeon Doctor Lyle Cain, Tua is expected to make a full recovery.

