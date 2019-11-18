Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Undergoes Successful Hip Surgery

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent hip surgery Monday morning. Tua injured his hip Saturday in Alabama’s matchup with Mississippi State. We’re told the Alabama Quarterback’s surgery was successful.

“Tua underwent successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston. The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably. Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab.” Team Orthopedic Surgeon at Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic, Dr. Lyle Cain said.

Alabama expects Tua to miss the remainder of the season. Redshirt Sophomore Mac Jones will be taking over starting quarterback duties.

How are you not rooting for Tua to make a full recovery? ???? ????: Instagram/kekeprewitt pic.twitter.com/O0BsEZISz0 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 18, 2019