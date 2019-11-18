ALEA Driver License Division to Expand Saturday Services in December

by Alabama News Network Staff

Beginning December 7, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division will more than double the number of locations, offering services from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday.

ALEA introduced its Saturday operations pilot program on April 6 at its Birmingham, Opelika and Mobile locations. On November 2, the agency added the Huntsville office to the Saturday lineup. The expansion in December will bring the total to nine Driver License locations, the newest of which will be Montgomery, Jacksonville, Sheffield, Tuscaloosa and Dothan.

The agency’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “Providing services to citizens is our goal. We continually work to identify ways to improve and strive to meet our customers’ needs. We promised earlier this year to monitor Saturday activity and are pleased to expand the initiative in coming weeks.”

Secretary Taylor said he understands it often is difficult for a number of individuals to take off time from work or school Monday through Friday. The additional hours on a weekend day will provide another opportunity for many to conduct most driver license business. Saturday walk-in customers are assisted on a first-come, first-served basis for such services as first issuances or renewals of driver licenses, including STAR IDs; knowledge and road skills tests; and out-of-state transfers.

Although reinstatement is not part of this initiative, customers with such issues are welcome to handle business by phone during the regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 334.242.4400.