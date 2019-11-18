Calm, Nice, Dry Weather through Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

A weak cold front will swing through the state today, and it will bring some cooler temperatures to Alabama today as highs will hold in the lower 60s for most locations. It should come through in dry fashion due to limited moisture, but there will be more clouds. It will bring a reinforcing shot of drier air, and that drier air will stick around for much of the week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will feature more sun than clouds with moderating temperatures. Highs will go from to lower 60s to lower 70s these days.

RAIN RETURNS END OF WEEK: Clouds will increase Friday with the approach of our next cold front. Scattered rain is possible over the state on Friday and it looks to stick around into the weekend. On Saturday, the front will move into the state, and it will have plenty of moisture to work with so we are going maintain our rain chances into Saturday with rain for many locations. Nothing especially heavy, and for now it doesn’t even look like we will have storms or severe weather. The front should push through the state by the end of the day Saturday, and that should give us much improved weather for Sunday, with cooler, drier, and sunny weather. The weather looks to linger into at least the middle part of Thanksgiving week.

IN THE TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure located about 450 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms with winds of around 30 mph on its northeast side. Some gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form during the next couple of days while it moves northwestward and then northward over the open Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive and the disturbance is forecast to merge with a frontal system after midweek, so additional development is not expected. For more information, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Have a mysterious Monday!

Ryan