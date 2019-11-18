Majority White Jury Selected in Murder Trial for Montgomery Police Officer Charged with Shooting Unarmed Black Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

A majority-white jury will hear the murder trial of an Alabama police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man.

A panel of 14 jurors including two alternates was picked Monday. Of the 14 jurors, six are women and eight are men. Nine out of the fourteen are white.

All potential jurors agreed that if a police officer breaks the law the he or she should be prosecuted. No one agreed that an officer of the law could never be charged with murder. Also, no one in the potential juror pool had heard of this case before today.

Montgomery police Officer Aaron Cody Smith is charged in the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Gregory Gunn.

Smith, who is white, maintains he shot Gunn in self-defense.

Smith had stopped Gunn while he was walking. Smith testified at a 2018 hearing that Gunn fled a frisk, and he pulled his gun because he thought Gunn was arming himself with a painter’s pole from a porch.

The trial was moved to Ozark after defense lawyers argued Smith couldn’t get a fair trial in Montgomery.

Opening statements will begin Tuesday morning then the court will hear from witnesses.

