MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Teen Depression + Pregnancy and Heart Problems

by Samantha Williams

A new national poll shows many parents face barriers when it comes to diagnosing depression in their own teenagers. Researchers in Michigan reported 40% of parents struggle to differentiate the disorder from normal mood swings. At least 30% said their child is good at hiding their feelings.

Plus, doctors at the University of Pennsylvania said the earlier pregnant women are diagnosed with a rare and dangerous type of heart failure, the better the outcomes. Researchers found black women with PPCM are on average diagnosed significantly later than white patients.