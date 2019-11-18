Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Announces Transition Team

by Alabama News Network Staff

Less than one week after his historic inauguration, Mayor Steven Reed has announced his transition team.

On Monday, Mayor Steven Reed announced the co-chairs of what he calls, “The Montgomery United Transition Team”. The co-chairs are retired U.S. Magistrate Judge, Vanzetta McPherson and long-time Montgomery businessman, John Mazyck.

Mayor Reed didn’t announce any additional members of that transition team but he did announce six committees that will be tasked with making policy recommendations.

Those committees include: economic development, education, health and human services, cultural arts and entertainment, public safety, and infrastructure and transportation.

Reed says there will be no changes to city leadership at this time. More announcements about the said committees and members are expected over the next few days. The committees will report back to the mayor in February 2020.