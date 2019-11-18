Sunny & Warmer This Week

by Shane Butler

We’re heading into a fairly mild week of weather around here. High pressure builds overhead and it’s looking sunny and warmer through late week. Morning lows hover in the 40s and daytime highs climb into the 70s. Another frontal boundary moves into the area on Friday. This system will be our next rain maker. Clouds and rain will linger into Saturday as well. The air behind the front is much cooler and temps drop into the lower 60s for highs. Morning lows fall into the lower 40s once again. It’s going to be a brief cool down because we’re back into the upper 60s to lower 70s by next Tuesday. Longer range data suggesting we could be looking at our next rain event going into the middle of next week.