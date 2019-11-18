Trial for Montgomery Police Officer Charged with the Murder of Unarmed Black Man Underway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The trial for the Montgomery police officer charged with shooting and killing an unarmed black man in 2016 is now underway. Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith shot and killed Montgomery resident, Greg Gunn in the early morning hours of February 25, 2016.

Now Dale County judge, P.B. McLauchlin, has granted a the state’s motion for a gag order in this case.

This trial was moved to Ozark earlier this year. This move means the jury pool will be drawing from a county with different demographics than Montgomery.

Some of the questions for potential jurors from the defense are things such as: how familiar are they with Aaron Cody Smith or the western portion of the city of Montgomery? Do you believe that most law enforcement officers are honest? Would you believe the testimony of a law enforcement officer over that of a regular citizen?Along with several other questions.

Some things likely to be questioned during this trial is Smith’s conflicting stories that he gave to the state Bureau of investigations. Smith’s defense continues to argue that the field interviews were conducted improperly, leading to the inconsistencies.

Alabama News Network will be in Ozark all week covering the trial. Our reporter, Mandy McQueen, will have updates on Twitter and Facebook throughout the day on what is happening.