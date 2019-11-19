A Mild Weather Pattern Through Late Week

by Shane Butler

A weak front slides through the state tonight. It’s a dry front and there’s very little change with the frontal passage. Sunny and mild conditions prevail through the rest of the work week. Morning temps start out chilly but afternoon highs are in the 70s through Friday. Another front moves into the area Friday night into Saturday. Clouds and rain are likely with this frontal system. Model data is suggesting rainfall potential of .50 to 1″. This would begin Friday night and end Saturday evening. Cooler air does move in behind the boundary and highs drop back into the 60s Sunday and Monday. Sunny and dry conditions prevail over these days as well. Another frontal boundary heads toward the state on Tuesday. Ahead of this boundary, we briefly warm into the 70s. More rain moves into the area on Wednesday. This is a big travel day and weather conditions could slow you down just a bit. It’s looking dry but cooler for Thanksgiving day into Black Friday.