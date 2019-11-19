Charges Against Suspect in Nov. 8 Shooting Upgraded to Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death on Monday, Nov. 18, of James Harris, 44.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3300 block of East Tuskegee Circle at about 10:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. in reference to a subject shot. There they located Harris who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Harris died Monday, Nov. 18, from injuries he received in the Nov. 8 shooting. He was pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center South where he had been receiving treatment since the shooting.

MPD charged Sylvester Thomas with murder in connection to Harris’ death. Thomas previously had been charged with one count of first-degree assault.

Thomas remains in the Montgomery County Detention where he was being held.