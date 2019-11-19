Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Ann Street Gas Station Stabbing

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death on Monday, Nov. 18, of Paris Clark, 35.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the Z-Mart gas station in the 1100 block of Ann Street about 1 p.m. in reference to a subject stabbed. There, they located Clark, who had sustained a stab wound and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South for

treatment.

Clark was initially stable but his condition worsened throughout the evening and he was pronounced dead last night.

MPD is currently investigating the circumstances of this homicide, and no arrests have been made at this time.