MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Concussion Laws + CT vs Cancer + Statins

by Samantha Williams

High schools across the country are reporting challenges in implementing state concussion laws affecting student athletes. That’s according to researchers at nationwide children’s hospital in Ohio. Doctors found athletes’ unwillingness to disclose symptoms along with resistance from coaches and parents… are part of the problem.

Plus, a new study suggests radiation from CT scans is associated with higher thyroid cancer and Leukemia risks. Doctors tracking thousands of cases.. found patients between 36 and 45 who had CT scans faced three-times the risk of developing Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. The risk was higher for women.

Finally, doctors in Australia said new research is offering reassurance to patients on Statins. Officials said they found no evidence the cholesterol-lowering medications are associated with cognitive decline or memory loss.