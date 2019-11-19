Steven Reed Attends First Montgomery City Council Meeting as Mayor

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed continues to grow in his role as the Capitol City’s leader.

Tuesday was Reed’s first City Council Meeting as Mayor. There were not many pressing issues at Tuesday’s meeting, but Mayor Reed says more important issues will come from the meetings in the near future.

“This was just a day for to get with the City Council, see what they have on the agenda, and make sure we’re all in line with each other,” says Mayor Reed.

Tuesday was also the first council meeting for three new City Councilors. District 5, 6, and 7 have new representation in City Hall.

The meeting came one day after Reed announced a transition team, and six committees that will make policy recommendations to the Mayors Office.