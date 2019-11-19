Warming Trend Underway

by Ryan Stinnett

FINE FALL WEATHER: Today through Thursday will feature more sun than clouds with moderating temperatures. Highs will go from the upper 60s to lower 70s these days. Nights will remain fair, and chilly with 30s and 40s expected.

RAIN RETURNS TO END WEEK: A cold front approaching from the north will bring rain to the northern half of the state Friday and this rain will spread southward Friday night. A wave of low pressure is expected to move along the front, enhancing rain Friday night into early Saturday morning. The air looks to remain stable so we are not expecting thunderstorms, and no severe weather. Rain amounts around once inch will be possible.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday starts off wet, but the rain is expected to end from west to east during the day Saturday, followed by a clearing sky late Saturday. Saturday will be a cooler day with a high in the lower 60s, followed by a sun-filled sky Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Sunday too.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. By midweek, the models suggest a storm system will bring rain back to Alabama on Wednesday, and we could deal with thunderstorms along the way…way too early to be specific, but is just something to note as Wednesday is known as the busiest travel day of the year. If that system moves out, the weather looks cool and dry weather for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

IN THE TROPICS: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure centered a little more than 200 miles east-northeast of the

northern Leeward Islands continue to show signs of organization. Although the surface circulation of the disturbance appears to be gradually consolidating, recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that it does not yet have a well-defined center. Additional development is expected and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form while the system moves northwestward and then northward over the open Atlantic during the next day or two. The low is forecast to interact with a frontal system by midweek and further development is unlikely after that time. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan