Wetumpka Police Officer Faces Felony Theft Charges for Items Stolen from Station Evidence Room

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Wetumpka police officer, Sean Blackburn, faces felony charges. Blackburn has been charged with with 2 counts of second degree theft.

Elmore County District Attorney, Randall Houston, couldn’t go into specifics about what was stolen, but it was items from the evidence locker. It will affect some cases, but no major ones.

He was let go from the Wetumpka Police Department last week.

The State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the case. We are working with the SBI to get more information on this case.

