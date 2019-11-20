Dry And Mainly Cloud-Free Through Thursday; Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s for most of the area. However, temperatures quickly rebounded into the mid and upper 60s as of 11 AM. Another fine afternoon of weather expected across central and south Alabama, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and abundant sunshine. Temperatures cool quickly after sunset, already down to the mid 50s by 7PM, and could be in the upper 40s by 11PM. We may see some clouds pass overhead overnight, but these won’t produce rain. The clouds may already be to our east by sunrise Thursday, so expect a mostly sunny start to the day. Overnight lows fall into the low 40s tonight.

Thursday looks like a mostly sunny and warm November day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds shift to the southeast during the day. Clouds increase Thursday night, holding overnight lows to near 50°. Our area stays rain-free through Friday morning, but a few showers are possible by the afternoon/evening. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy and warm day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday night stays very mild, with lows near 60°.

Rain and even storms look widespread on Saturday. Most of the rain may actually occur late Friday night and Saturday morning. A cold front sweeps through the area by Saturday night, ending the rain, clearing the sky, and dropping temperatures into the 40s. Sunshine returns on Sunday, though it’s going to be a cooler day with highs just in the low 60s.

Next week starts dry, mainly sunny, and mild on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Another sweeps from the plains into our area by late Tuesday, producing a good chance for showers and storms. The rain lingers into the middle of next week, and there may still be showers/storms around on Thanksgiving. We’ll get a much better idea on Thanksgiving’s weather in the coming days, so stay tuned.