Judge Orders DNA Testing in Alabama Teen’s Disappearance

by Alabama News Network Staff

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – Lee County District Judge Russell Bush is ordering DNA testing for the man charged with kidnapping, in the disappearance of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Judge Bush ordered 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed to submit a DNA sample to authorities.

The college student is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, of metro-Birmingham. She was last seen on Oct. 23 in Auburn. She remains missing.

The judge ordered testing during a hearing on Wednesday as prosecutors revealed male DNA evidence was found in Blanchard’s car.

Bush also refused bail for Yazeed. He hasn’t entered a plea in the case.

Court documents quote a witness as saying he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.

