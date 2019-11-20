Jury Hears Aaron Smith’s Claims About Fatal Shooting of Greg Gunn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Evidence shows white Montgomery police officer, Aaron Cody Smith, charged with murder in the shooting of an unarmed black man told an investigator he opened fire after the man swung a pole at him.

Prosecutors on Wednesday played jurors a recording of a statement made by Smith about the death of 58-year-old Greg Gunn.

According to reports, Smith initially told an investigator that Gunn swung a painting pole at him before he opened fire. Prosecutors say Smith’s story changed over time, leading to the murder charge.

The defense portrays Gunn as being on cocaine and presenting a threat to Smith.

The shooting happened in February 2016. The trial is being held in the town of Ozark after a judge moved it out of Montgomery.

