More 70+ Degree Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

A mild fall weather pattern is in play across our area through late week. High pressure is the main weather feature over us. This will continue to provide mostly sunny days and clear/cool nights. Afternoon highs will manage low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the 40s through Friday. A cold front moves into the state and brings rain/storms throughout Saturday. Right now, we don’t see a significant severe storm threat but there could be a few rumbles of thunder with this system. Rainfall potential will be under 1 inch. The front moves out and we’re back to sunshine Sunday. Temps will be a bit cooler with afternoon highs dropping into the mid 60s. It’s looking sunny and dry through Tuesday but more rain heads our way Tuesday night into Wednesday. It’s a quick moving system and most areas start drying late Wednesday afternoon. This gives us a pretty nice weather setup for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.