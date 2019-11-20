Needy Families in Dallas Co. Get Thanksgiving Meals

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office — Northside Baptist Church in Selma — and Dave’s Market in Valley Grande — have teamed-up to provide Thanksgiving meals to needy families in Dallas County.

Food donations from a Thanksgiving food drive were packed-up — and delivered to about 16 families.

Church officials said the giveaway was a way to share the Gospel and spread the love of Christ.

Sheriff Mike Granthum said the effort also provided a chance for law enforcement — to connect with the community.

“We just want people to know we’re out here for them,” he said.

“This is our first one. We want to continue doing it. We hope that this is just a start of something good for our community.”

Dave’s Market — helped provide vouchers for the families — for Thanksgiving turkeys.