New Security Measures Added to Baptist Health Hospitals

by Mandy McQueen

New security measure are now in place at Baptist East, Baptist South, and Prattville Baptist hospitals. As of Nov. 19, Baptist Health says all visitors will have to show a government-issued photo ID to check-in.

“Unfortunately, we live in a day and age where safety concerns can come from anywhere and happen at any time and we hope to alleviate some of those concerns within the walls of Baptist Health hospitals,” said Kadie Agnew, Baptist Health marketing and communications manager.

All visitors 18 and older will be greeted by a guest coordinator who will ask for a government issued photo ID, which patient they are visiting, and the location they are going. The guest coordinator will scan the visitor’s ID in a system called BadgePass.

“BadgePass has been succesfully used in schools, corporations and other hospitals across the country. Baptist Health is proud to be the first hospital in Central Alabama to introduce technology of this type.” said Agnew.

The BadgePass system and guest coordinators will be located at the Main Lobby entrances, Emergency Department entrances of Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital; as well as the Outpatient Surgery area of Baptist Medical Center East.

“We recognize that there can never be a system that is 100% safe but we are dedicated to creating one that is close as possible for our patients, our team members, our physicians and all visitors. You know, you can never be to safe and this adds an extra layer of security,” said Agnew.

These new security measures are in addition to the security officers and video surveillance that Baptist Health already has in place. The addition of the new BadgePass system also created more than 40 new team members serving as Guest Coordinators in the Baptist Health family.

The BadgePass system and guest coordinators will be located at the Main Lobby entrances, Emergency Department entrances of Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital; as well as the Outpatient Surgery area of Baptist Medical Center East.

Agnew said there will also be a grace period for those who do not have a government issued-ID. Guest coordinators will have resources to provide to those needing an ID. Those resources are also available online at www.baptistfirstorg.