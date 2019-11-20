The Salvation Army Kicks Off the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign

by Alabama News Network Staff

‘Tis the season for red kettles!

Alabama News Network has partnered with the Salvation Army for another year to kick off the Red Kettle Campaign in the River Region.

A kickoff celebration was held Wednesday in front of the Sam’s Club on the Eastern Boulevard.

The famous red kettles will appear outside of 43 businesses and organizations in the Montgomery area. This year’s goal is to raise $300,000.

The money collected in the red kettles help fund the Salvation rAmy’s year round programs including their kitchen and shelters.

The Salvation Army is still looking for more volunteer bell ringers to help collect donations.