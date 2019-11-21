ASU Seeking Two New Members for Its Board of Trustees

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University is seeking to fill two vacancies on its Board of Trustees. University officials say the public is invited to apply for the positions.

The seats are for Congressional District 2 and a State-at-Large position.

The candidates for the Congressional District 2 seat should live in one of the following Alabama counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Cullman, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Montgomery or Pike.

The candidates for the State-at-Large seat may reside in District 1: Baldwin, Clarke, Escambia, Monroe, Mobile, Washington or Wilcox; District 4: Blount, Cherokee, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Lamar, Marion, Marshall, Pickens, St. Clair, Walker, or Winston; District 5: Colbert, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison or Morgan; or District 7: Bibb, Chilton, Choctaw, Dallas, Green, Hale, Jefferson Precincts 1, 2, and 4, Marengo, Perry, Shelby, Sumter or Tuscaloosa.

APPLICATION INFORMATION

All electronic application packets must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, December 5, 2019. Interviews will be held on December 18, between 9 a.m. and noon.

The nominating committee prefers that applications for these seats be submitted via email as one document that includes the application, letter of interest and resume/vitae. The packet should be emailed to: asunominatingcommittee@alasu.edu.

U.S. Postal Service submissions must be postmarked by the same time and date (Friday, December 5, 2019, by 5 p.m.) and sent to the following address:

ASU Board of Trustees Nominating Committee

c/o Tiffany B. McCord, Chair

3165 Highland Drive

Montgomery, Alabama 36111

Questions related to either position may be directed to: asunominatingcommittee@alasu.edu.