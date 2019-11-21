Continued Mild Through Friday

by Shane Butler

Our very mild weather pattern continues into Friday but rain and storms move through over part of the weekend. In the mean time, temps warm back into the mid 70s Friday afternoon. A frontal boundary makes its way closer but rain holds off for most your Friday. It’s looking more like Saturday will be our rain day. The front begins moving across the state and rain/storms are likely. It still looks like rainfall amounts will remain under one inch. We can’t rule out storms and some could be strong as they move through central Alabama. All the active weather clears out of the area Saturday night and this sets us up for a nice looking Sunday. Temps will be a bit cooler with highs back in the mid 60s. Fairly quiet weather conditions remain through Monday but another round of rain/storms works into the area Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, Thanksgiving Day is looking partly sunny and mild with temps in the upper 60s for highs.