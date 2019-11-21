Dry and Mild Through Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER: For our Thursday, expect more of the same with a few more clouds and warmer temperatures as lower and mid 70s are expected this afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase in coverage tonight and into Friday.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A cold front will be approaching the state Friday, and though it will be a mainly cloudy day, it looks like most of the rain for South/Central Alabama will not arrive until late Friday night. Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s. Rain becomes more widespread overnight Friday, but the bulk of the rain should hold off until Saturday as the frontal progression now looks to be a bit slower. For Saturday, expect a cloudy day with periods of rain, and perhaps some rumbles of thunder, but with little to no instability, severe weather will not be an issue. Rain amounts around one inch will be likely. Temperatures will hold in the 60s most of the day Saturday. The sky will be clear early Sunday with a high in the low 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, rain is likely for the games played over the northern third of the state, but for southern sections of the state, it looks to stay dry until after the games…temperatures will be in the 60s.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Western Carolina (11:00a CT kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium; rain is possible during the beginning of the game, mainly during the first quarter. Temperatures will rise from near 65 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

Auburn will host Samford Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11:00a CT kickoff)… rain is likely with temperatures in the mid 60s.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: The dry weather looks to continue Monday with highs in the mid 60s. On Tuesday, it appears a storm system will bring rain back to Alabama Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and thunderstorms are possible, but still too early to know if severe weather will be an issue. The track of the low well north of the state suggests that it will not be a big deal, but of course we are going to be watching trends as we head through the weekend. For now, depending on which model you look at, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday look dry with seasonal temperatures; highs in the upper 60s. However, beyond Wednesday, the weather for the rest of the holiday weekend remains uncertain due to model inconsistencies, but the pattern looks to be bit more active as we round out November and head into December.

IN THE TROPICS: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Sebastien was located near latitude 23.0 North, longitude 61.2 West. Sebastien is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph.

A faster northeastward motion is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Sebastien could become a hurricane tonight or Friday before weakening this weekend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches). Remember, hurricane season ends on November 30th.

Have a great day!

Ryan