Mainly Sunny And Dry For Now; Rain Returns This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a milder start to the day across central and south Alabama, with morning lows in the low 40s. Temperatures were already near 70° in many locations before noon. Highs reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds increase this evening and overnight, and it’s going to be milder as a result. Expect lows near 50°. You won’t have any trouble weather-wise this evening, at it’ll be fairly mild for this time of year. Expect temperatures in the 50s with gradually increasing cloud-cover.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky Friday with a few hit-or-miss showers at times. Friday looks like another warm day though, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures remain in the 60s Friday evening, and the overall chance for rain stays low, boding well for any high school football playoff games you may attend. Rain looks more likely late Friday night into Saturday morning. Friday night stays very mild due to the clouds and a south wind. Expect lows near 60°.

Showers with embedded storms could be pretty widespread Saturday morning. Severe weather is not expected Saturday. The clouds and early timing of the system should prevent organized severe storms. The rain exits Saturday night with a gradually clearing sky as a cold front sweeps through the state. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s. The sky could be mostly clear by Sunday morning, and should be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Sunday looks cooler with highs in the low 60s.

Next week starts fairly nice, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 60s Monday. Another round of rain arrives Tuesday, and this could be an extended period of rain, possibly spanning through Thanksgiving. Details regarding the timing and duration of this system are murky, so we’ll continue to refine the forecast in the coming days. It appears temperatures could be quite mild though, with highs in the mid 60s to near 70° Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thanksgiving.