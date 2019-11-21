Montgomery Judge : Fired LEAD Academy Principal to be Added Back to the Schools Payroll

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday Judge Jimmy Pool granted a temporary restraining order in favor of Dr. Nicole Ivey-Price. The restraining order requires Ivey-Price to be added back to payroll.

Ivey-Price claims that she was illegally terminated by LEAD Academy, and the school did not take steps to issue her COBRA benefits for continuing health insurance, or unemployment benefits.

The case has been referred to mediation before the next trial date.

Ivey-Price’s attorney says she is prepared to return to work in a capacity that reflects her education and experience. LEAD Academy also has the option to place her in paid administrative leave.