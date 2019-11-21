Montgomery Police Searching for Murder Suspect in Ann Street Gas Station Stabbing
The Montgomery Police Department is currently searching for Marcus Andre Johnson wanted for Murder.
Johnson is wanted for a Murder that occurred on November 18. The murder occurred at the Zmart gas station on Ann Street.
35-year-old Paris Cox was stabbed several times and later died from his injuries.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Marcus Andre Johnson, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.
Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.