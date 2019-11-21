Officials: Master Plan in motion for new Booker T. Washington High School Site

by Jerome Jones

In August of 2018, Booker T. Washington High School was destroyed by a massive fire. MPS officials moved quickly, relocating students to the Hayneville Road School location.

Now Montgomery Public Schools is moving forward with a master plan for renovation and construction at the Holy Cross School site that was purchased by MPS earlier this year.

Officials close to the project say that architects have been selected and are working on that plan now.

The insurance money from the building that burned will be about $7 million, but there are specific details that must be met before MPS can collect the insurance money. Construction must be completed by August of 2021, and an additional 41,000 square feet must be added to the building.

The project is estimated to cost around $8 million dollars, but with two fiscal years before the deadline, officials are optimistic that the additional funds will be raised.