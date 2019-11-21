Troy Police Searching for Person of Interest in Death of Troy Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department is currently investigating the death of Willie Charles Scott, 58, of Troy.

Shortly after noon today, officers from the Troy Police Department responded to Scott’s residence in the 22,000 block of U.S. 231 North. When officers arrived, they found Scott deceased inside his home. Scott’s vehicle, a Red, 4 door 2003 Saturn Ion was missing from his home. Alabama Tag 55AY701 should be displayed on this vehicle.

No other details about Scott’s death are being released at this time due to the nature of the investigation.

If anyone can identify the person in this photo or has any information on the whereabouts of this individual or the 2003 Saturn Ion that belongs to Scott please contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500, call their secret witness line at 334-566-5555 or contact Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, The Pike County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.