Clouds Increase Friday; Showers and Storms Likely Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday began on a mild note with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s around sunrise. The area actually saw quite a bit of sunshine this morning, but expect clouds to increase west to east this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible, but most of the area stays dry. Temperatures were already in the low to mid 70s as of 11AM, and a few spots may approach the upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures remain very mild this evening, generally hanging out in the low to mid 60s between 7 and 11 PM. Overnight lows only fall to around 60° under a cloudy sky.

Showers with embedded storms are likely Saturday due to an approaching cold front. During the morning, widespread showers should move across west Alabama, approaching I-65 around midday. Temperatures warm to near or even above 70° ahead of the rain in southeast Alabama. However, instability looks to remain very low area-wide. Overall, there are too many limiting factors to favor severe weather. We’ll keep an eye on the evolution of the system as it draws nearer just in case. The rain exits southeast Alabama Saturday evening with perhaps a light drizzle behind the front. Expect a gradually clearing sky Saturday night. The cold front also brings a Fall-like air-mass into the state. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s, with Sunday afternoon highs only in the low 60s.

Next week starts fairly nice, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 60s Monday. Another weather system arrives Tuesday, producing cloudiness and scattered showers. Details regarding the timing and duration of this system are murky, so we’ll continue to refine the forecast in the coming days. The overall chance for rain appears less impressive than it did yesterday. Showers are also possible Wednesday and perhaps on Thanksgiving. The rest of next week looks pretty mild though, with highs near 70° Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect highs in the mid 60s on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.