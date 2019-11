by Jonathan Thomas

There is an active search for a man wanted for rape and assault in Convington county.

54-year-old John Paul Williams was last seen around Prestwood Bridge Road.

Authorities say he is suicidal and should be considered dangerous.

He has ties in Samson, Dothan, and Geneva.

They are urging people to not make contact with him.

If you know where he is, call the Covington County Sheriffs Department at 334-428-2640.